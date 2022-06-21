Singles in THIS city, using ‘old-fashioned’ methods to find love!

Dating apps and websites have become the standard for today’s generations who are looking for digital alternatives to find love. In a slightly unusual pairing technique, one Japanese community has reverted to old-fashioned love letters. Miyazaki, a city in southern Japan, has found a lot of success when its residents began mailing love letters to one another in an attempt to increase their low birth rate. According to AFP, the new technique has acquired appeal among the city’s youth, and more individuals are trying it out in pursuit of love.

‘Compared to online dating, it takes longer and encourages you to visualize the person you’re communicating with,’ said Rie Miyata, head of the local consulting business in charge of the project. ‘ It’s less about how amazing your handwriting is and more about the fact that you write every single character truly and with care, thinking deeply about the person you’re writing to,’ she told AFP.’ “That’s what makes letters so strong, ‘she explained.

According to the company’s data, over 450 people have signed up for the project, with roughly 70% of them being between the ages of 20 and 30. The participants in the research were only given basic information such as their age, but no photographs were provided. ‘Looks are typically a deciding factor when looking for a companion, but in letters, you are assessed by your personality,’ Miyata explained the procedure.