‘Yoga has spread to every corner of the globe’, says PM Modi, marking Yoga Day

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the public on Yoga Day, claiming that yoga has become a ‘foundation for global collaboration’. Yoga has spread from homes and intellectual centres to every part of the globe,’ and it has become a celebration. The theme of Yoga Day this year is ‘Yoga for mankind,’ according to India’s Prime Minister.

PM Modi arrived at Mysuru Palace Grounds early Tuesday morning, where he would practise Yoga. The Indian prime minister was joined by CM Basavaraj Bommai and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

‘Yoga provides us with tranquilly. Yoga gives harmony to our society, our world, and our cosmos. Yoga promotes self-awareness. Yoga promotes peace to our country and the world,’ India’s prime leader stated.