Biocon Biologics executive L Praveen Kumar arrested in bribery case – CBI

According to officials, the CBI has detained Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy for allegedly accepting a bribe of $45,000 from a conduit in exchange for waiving the Phase 3 clinical trial of the injection known as “Insulin Aspart,” a treatment being developed by Biocon Biologics to treat Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

The director of Synergy Network India Private Limited, Dinesh Dua who was allegedly offering Reddy a bribe, was also detained, according to the agency.

According to officials, additional arrests in this case are likely.

During a trap operation on Monday, Reddy and Dua, who were both working for the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in New Delhi, were captured. They claimed that after the required paperwork was finished, they were detained.

Along with Dua and Reddy, the CBI has also filed a complaint under the IPC’s criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and corruption sections against Associate Vice President of Biocon Biologics Ltd, Bangalore, L Praveen Kumar, Director of Bioinnovat Research Services Pvt Ltd, Delhi, Guljit Sethi, and Assistant Drug Inspector Animesh Kumar.