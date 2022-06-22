Fire breaks out in a firecracker shop in TN’s Dindigul; One killed

Dindigul: At least one person was killed in the fire that broke out at a shop of firecracker outside the Dindigul Collector’s Office in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The fire broke out in the shop in the afternoon. Fireworks stored in the shop started bursting all at once. Vehicles parked in front of the shop were also damaged in the fire.

‘Fire broke out at a firecracker shop opposite the Dindigul Collector’s Office. One person was killed in the incident. We will register a case and investigate the matter’, Superintendent of Dindigul Police V. Baskaran informed. People from nearby houses started running out. The Dindigul police were alerted.

Fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and began efforts to put out the blaze. Since the shop is situated near the district collector office, all senior officials, including superintendent of police V Baskaran, rushed to the spot. The losses were yet to be ascertained, police said.