Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling party, quits office

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the deputy prime minister and leader of the Law and Justice (PiS) party in Poland, announced his resignation from the cabinet on Tuesday, according to the PAP news agency.

‘I’m not now employed by the government. A motion that I had already made to the prime minister was accepted. The president has also signed it, as far as I know,’ according to PAP, Kaczynski remarked.

Kaczynski, who also served as the chairman of the government’s committee on national security and defence issues, said that Mariusz Blaszczak, the minister of national defence, would take over as his replacement.

Kaczynski had already indicated that he intended to step down from his position in government in order to devote more time to the ruling party’s preparations for the parliamentary elections scheduled for next year.

‘I came to the conclusion that I needed to focus on what was most crucial for Poland’s future. I don’t want to overstate my contribution, but the party needs to recapture its momentum as the most crucial moment for any political party in the world approaches’ he informed PAP.

Although Kaczynski joined the cabinet in October 2020, the nationalist PiS has been in control since late 2015. He was supposed to work on a national defence law, but observers claimed his inclusion in the cabinet was partly intended to quell tensions within the ruling coalition.

In the years 2006–2007, Kaczynski served as prime minister. From 2005 to 2010, when he passed away in a plane disaster in western Russia, his twin brother Lech served as president.