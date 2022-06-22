Singer Chinmayi Sripada blessed with twins, reacts to surrogacy rumors

New Delhi: Singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor Rahul Ravindran have been blessed twins. The singer announced the arrival of the twins by an Instagram post: ‘Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever center of our universe’; the caption read.

In a separate post, Chinmayi Sripada wrote: ‘Our twins are a GIRL and a BOY’ and she addressed the rumours about her opting for surrogacy. She revealed that she received a lot of messages on Instagram asking if she welcomed the twins via surrogacy merely because she chose not to post pictures of her maternity diaries on Instagram.

‘I’m absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if she had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself’, read an excerpt from her post. Chinmayi Sripada emphasized on the need of privacy and rightly so for her family and she added, ‘I was and will always be extremely guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle. Photos of out kids won’t be on our socials either for a long while’.

She cryptically wrote that she had a caesarian delivery and added, ‘And if you need to know I actually sang a bhajan during the caesarian as our twins entered the world. Get a grip of that. More on this later. But for now this is enough’.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor Rahul Ravindran got married in 2014. Chinmayi Sripada’s extensive playback work across languages includes songs from films like Kannathil Muthamittal and Sara Sara, among many others. Chinmayi Sripada is a woman of many hats. She is also a voice actor, television presenter and radio jockey. She also runs a translation firm. Rahul Ravindran has appeared in Telugu films such as Andala Rakshasi, Ala Ela and Tiger. He has also acted in several Tamil films.