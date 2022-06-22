South Korea announces the first case of confirmed monkeypox, increases surveillance

As it increased the alert level for the contagious disease to “caution,” South Korea verified its first case of the monkeypox virus on Wednesday and promised to boost monitoring and response capabilities.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported that a Korean national who was being treated at the Incheon Medical Center after exhibiting symptoms while entering the country from Germany on Tuesday afternoon had tested positive. It gave no information about the person.

Upon confirmation of the viral case, the FDA elevated the alert level for the infectious disease to “caution,” the second of the country’s four levels.

It declared that it would increase monitoring by identifying regions that need more stringent quarantine controls, particularly for citizens of nations where monkeypox is a frequent occurrence.

KDCA Commissioner Peck Kyong-ran stated, “The KDCA has been advocating for using secured (monkeypox) vaccines and treatments… and additional introduction of them, while the agency is continually strengthening its diagnostic testing capabilities.”

“Those with medium or high risks will receive vaccination under their consent among those who have been exposed (to the monkeypox virus through personal contact with confirmed patients),” Peck added.

However, she continued, the nation is not now looking at the monkeypox ring vaccination.

The monkeypox virus was suspected in two cases earlier on Wednesday, according to KDCA, but the second case—involving a foreigner who arrived in the nation on Monday after exhibiting blistering and sore throat symptoms—tested negative. Without providing further information, the agency claimed that this patient had a different condition.