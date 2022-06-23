6 accused of cow slaughter arrested after encounter in UP

Police said on Wednesday that six suspects in a cow-slaughtering case had been arrested during an encounter in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police seized killed calves, butchering equipment, a country-made pistol along with a few live cartridges from their possession.

On Tuesday night, the accused opened fire on the police squad, but the force was able to overpower them and arrest Akram, Sehzad, Imran, Akhbar, Israr, and Arshad. Police said that two other accused had gone missing.

‘Acting on an intelligence input our team raided a house under Deoband police station limits. Eight people were found to be involved in cow slaughter there. Six of them have been arrested’, Superintendent of Police (city) Rajesh Kumar said.