AAP legislator in Delhi gets Death threats from gangster; Investigation on progress

Sanjeev Jha, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, has received death threats, the Delhi Police said on Thursday. Sanjeev Jha represents the Sant Nagar-Burari region in North Delhi as an AAP MLA.

The police claim that Mr. Jha has constantly received extortion calls made in the persona of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana. Additionally, the caller threatened to kill him if he didn’t cough up the required money.

One of India’s most wanted gangsters, Neeraj Bawana, is currently detained in the capital’s Tihar jail. Pankaj Sehrawat, the brother of Bawana, was asked to appear before the jail authorities on May 19 after the Delhi High Court declined to give him interim bail because he had violated April 6 conditions.

In a petition submitted to the Delhi High Court on May 19, the petitioner claimed that Sehrawat had violated the bail conditions set by the court by displaying his armed men to the general public inside the hospital while under interim release. This was evident from CCTV footage, according to the petitioner.

On May 8, Pankaj Sehrawat went into surgery at Aalok Hospital and was released the next day. The doctors had urged him to return to the hospital for follow-up in three days, but he never did.