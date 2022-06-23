Ahead of slated release, producer of ‘Sayanna Varthakal’ arrested for ‘fraud’

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of the release of his Malayalam film ‘Sayanna Varthakal’, producer MD Mahfoose was arrested on Wednesday by the Crime Branch police from Kasaragod, Kerala. The movie has been slated for theatre release tomorrow.

The South Indian Bank had registered a complaint against Mahfoose stating that he ‘cheated’ the bank by taking loans using forged documents. His arrest has come as a shock to all those who worked in the film.

The movie, which is a socio-political thriller starring Gokul Suresh and Dhyan Sreenivasan, is directed by debutant Arun Chandu who has also co-scripted with Sachin Chandran. The shooting of Sayana Varthakal began in June 2018 and the film was initially planned to release in 2019. However, the film’s release has been delayed by over three years due to various reasons.