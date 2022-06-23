Chinese city loses ‘civilised’ title after attack on women diners

The city of Tangshan in northern China has recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Four female diners were attacked by a gang of males on June 10, which caused outrage throughout the globe and generated a larger discussion about women’s safety in the nation. As a result of the incident, the Chinese government has now decided to revoke the city’s national honorary title. Tangshan will no longer be included on the list of ‘national civilised cities’, a designation given to cities by the Chinese government, said the Communist Party of China’s central committee’s civilisation office on Wednesday.

‘The honour of a civilised city belongs to all citizens and cannot be smeared or desecrated. When facing so many problems, Tangshan clearly did not show the warmth of a [civilised] city’, said China City News, a news outlet under the official People’s Daily in the report.

Nine persons have been detained after the attack in relation to the event, and five police personnel are being investigated. However, the administration ultimately chose to revoke the title after receiving harsh criticism from international media outlets and users of social media.

According to the provincial disciplinary committee, the five were accused of ‘seriously breaking discipline and legislation’ including Ma Aijun, the district chief of the Lubei police force.

As per the official media, Tangshan was awarded the designation of the civilised city for the fourth time in a row in 2020 based on criteria that included general growth, the local environment, and the city’s appeal to tourists. Since 2005, the title has been won by almost 600 cities.