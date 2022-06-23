Consumer spending in the United Kingdom slowed, job advertisements decreased in the last week

Weekly data from the Office for National Statistics show that British consumers’ spending on credit and debit cards fell slightly over the past week, while the number of job advertisements fell and restaurant bookings rose sharply.

Credit and debit card spending fell in all categories except work-related spending, which includes commuting costs and is based on Bank of England CHAPS interbank payment flows and is not seasonally or inflation adjusted.

Overall spending was 2 percentage points lower than the previous week and the same in cash terms as it was in February 2020, before the pandemic.

Restaurant reservations increased by 20 percentage points in the week ending June 19 after falling by 36 percentage points the previous week, while the number of jobs advertised by recruiters Adzuna fell by 5% in the week ending June 17 to 123 percent of their pre-pandemic average.