DGP orders to remove crescent and star symbol found in police vehicle

Thiruvananthapuram: The Director General of Police (DGP) in Kerala has ordered to remove crescent and star symbol found in a police vehicle. DGP has also ordered to take action against those who put up such stickers over vehicles.

DGP also instructed that these kinds of incidents must not happen again. He warned that in future, the driver of the vehicle and official in charge will be equally responsible.

Image of a police vehicle with a crescent and star symbol had gone viral on social media. The police vehicle was parked in Pampa. The vehicle used by police battalion reached Pampa as Sabarimala temple opened for monthly puja. The visual of the vehicle ignited controversy in Kerala. Police has already started an investigation in the matter.

As per police rules, letters and symbols mentioning caste, religion, personal as well as political affiliations cannot be displayed in police vehicles.