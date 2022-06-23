Dubai Airports issues advisory for passengers

Dubai: Dubai Airports has issued an advisory for passengers. The authority said that Dubai International (DXB) may witness heavy passenger rush in the next two weeks as a result of schools breaking for summer and the Eid Al Adha holidays.

As per the Dubai Airports, around 2.4 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB between June 24 and July 4. The average daily traffic may reach at 214,000 passengers.

Dubai Airports has urged travellers to follow a few tips to avoid the holiday rush. As per the advisory, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process. Travellers flying out of Terminal 1 must arrive at the airport 3 hours before the departure. Passengers can use online check-in wherever available to save time.

Travellers travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirate’s convenient early and self-service check-in facilities. It urged passengers to use Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. Metro operating times are extended during Eid holidays.