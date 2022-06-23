For third day, Minister Anil Parab appears before probe agency.

Anil Parab, the transport minister for Maharashtra, made his third straight appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in relation to a money laundering case the agency had filed against him. Around 2.45 pm, according to an official, Mr. Parab arrived at the Enforcement Directorate’s office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate.

He stated that he has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering inquiry into the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone laws during the construction of the Sai resort in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra’s Dapoli beach area. Previously, Mr. Parab was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for more than six hours on Wednesday and for more than ten hours on Tuesday.

The transport and parliamentary affairs posts are held by Mr. Parab, 57, a three-term member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. In May, after filing a new case against him and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate searched his home and those allegedly connected to him. The Shiv Sena leader, however, denied any wrongdoing.