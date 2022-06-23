Gulf country to prevent all visas for 10 countries

Kuwait City: The Ministry of the Interior (MoI) in Kuwait may soon prevent issuing visas to residents of 10 countries. The ministry is currently studying a proposal to prevent all types of visas to about 10 countries. Most of the countries included in the list are from Africa, including Madagascar, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin, Mali and Congo and 3 other countries outside Africa.

Also Read: Gulf country to ban outdoor work for two-month

Kuwait is planning to ban issuing visas due to absence of embassies of some of these countries inside Kuwait. This makes the deportation process difficult.