Karnataka government set aside Rs. 404 crore to build four flyovers in Bengaluru.

At a cost of Rs 404 crore, the Karnataka government has chosen to build four additional flyovers for Bengaluru, including one in the city’s centre. The government’s Amruth Nagarothana scheme provided the funding. Minerva Circle and Hudson Circle will be connected by one of the flyovers.

Officials allocated Rs 20.64 crore for the project, citing traffic problems in the central business district, so that it will finally be completed. For a flyover that will connect Kanakapura Road and Sarakki Signal via Ilyas Nagar, Sindhoor Junction, and 36th Cross along the Outer Ring Road, an additional Rs 130 crore has been been aside.

The flyover will now extend 1.2 km instead of the previous 430 metres. Due to the costly nature of the work, it was delayed. An elevated corridor connecting Ittamadu Junction, Food World, and Kamakya Junction along the Outer Ring Road will cost Rs 40.50 crore.