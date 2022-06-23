Montblanc to launch new smartwatch soon: Price and specifications

Mumbai: International wearable brand Montblanc will soon launch its new smartwatch named Montblanc Summit 3. But, the smartwatch may not be available in India. Montblanc Summit 3 will be priced at $1,290 (roughly Rs. 1,00,900). The smartwatch will be available in Bicolor Titanium, Black Titanium, and Titanium colours in the US, the UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, and more. The smartwatch is currently listed on Montblanc official website.

The smartwatch features a 1.28-inch full-circle AMOLED display with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC with iOS and Android compatibility. It will get 1GB of RAM coupled with 8GB of inbuilt storage. The wearable is going to get Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and NFC payment function. It comes with two straps — 3.19-inch long and 4.92-inch long.

Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch will be the first watch to come with Wear OS 3 apart from Google Pixel Watch. The Wear OS 3 brings improved battery life, lead times and smoother animations over the Wear OS 2. It will also feature heart rate sensor, microphone, barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor.