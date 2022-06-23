MP Gaurav Gogoi says, PM Modi busy toppling Maharashtra govt amid Assam floods

On Thursday, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not going to Assam and for announcing a special package in the middle of the flooding disaster. Gogoi stated that PM Modi visit the region and make a special announcement, but he is concerned with toppling the Maharashtra government and affecting the Gujarat elections.

Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the INC in the Lok Sabha, added that the BJP has become totally blind to anything besides power. ‘If there’s a crisis, it’s that of floods. BJP has gone blind for power. There’re floods in Assam, PM should visit the state, announce special package but he’s busy toppling Maharashtra govt, or in Gujarat elections… Only power is everything for BJP,’ ANI cited MP Gaurav Gogoi as saying.

‘Mainstream channels who are covering political news in Guwahati, please cover the desperation of people in Silchar and Karimganj. They don’t have water, people are dying and shamshaans are overflowing with water. Im getting many calls and trying to help as many. #BJPisBusy,’ He posted on his official Twitter account.