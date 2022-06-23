Railway losses of more than Rs 1,000 crore in Agnipath protests, largest in a decade

Railway properties have been vandalised, set on fire, or attacked from Bihar to Telangana amid massive protests against the recently launched Agnipath Scheme in several regions of the country. Over Rs 1,000 crore in costs have already been spent by Indian Railways, including damage to property and passenger reimbursement for canceled tickets in recent days.

Several trains were set fire and railway property was damaged by the protesters. On June 18, the Railways had earlier claimed that only four days of protests had cost it more than Rs 700 crore. Additionally, more than 60 crore passenger tickets have been cancelled, according to railway officials.

The railway has suffered more property damage in the last few days than it has in the previous decade altogether. Indian Railways has already suffered losses that are more than the sum of loss suffered during the previous ten years.