Sandra Bullock gets nudged by astronaut while recreating ‘Gravity’ scene on ISS

Samantha Cristopforetti, an astronaut, recently tweeted something interesting. What’s more, the European Space Agency astronaut has even nudged Hollywood star Sandra Bullock while she was at it.

The tweet includes a picture of Cristoforetti floating in zero gravity inside the International Space Station (ISS). For those on board, this is rather routine.

However, the image is a composite of two images, with the other being a still from the film Gravity. Bullock achieved a similar position to Cristoferetti’s within a space station in the movie, which starred Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.

‘Hey, Dr. Stone! Quick question for you. How did you get your hair to stay put? #AskingForAFriend’ says Cristoferetti in lighter vein in the tweet’ Ryan Stone was portrayed in the film by Sandra Bullock.

The Twitterati has certainly been amused. More than 14,000 people have liked and over 2,000 people have retweeted the image.

Currently serving a six-month mission on board the International Space Station is Samantha Cristoferetti (ISS). She just made headlines for being the first TikToker in space. She also publishes videos for information.

On Cristoferetti’s tweet, Sandra Bullock has not yet responded. If so, it will be fascinating to hear what the genuine astronaut has to say about someone who painstakingly sought to capture the challenges of space travel and depict them on screen.