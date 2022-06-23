Sanjay Raut says, ‘Only true Shiv sainiks stand with Thackeray family’

On Thursday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that only the real Balasaheb Thackeray followers would continue to support the Thackeray clan, which is currently led by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. He claimed that the Enforcement Directorate was pushing the Shiv Sena MLAs to leave the party.

‘He who leaves the party under the Enforcement Directorate’s pressure is not a true Balasaheb follower. We’re true Balasaheb bhakts…Even we are facing ED’s pressure. But we shall continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray…When floor test takes place, everyone will see who’s positive and who is negative,’ Sanjay Raut said.

‘I shall be with the Thackeray family and Shiv Sena till my last breath,” he said. He also sought to play down the Sena rebellion by saying that he was very relaxed and around 20 MLAs in Guwahati were in touch with him,’ he added.

At least 34 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs are now holed up at a hotel in Guwahati, Assam, under the leadership of Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, causing trouble for the MVA government. The 37 party MLAs required by the Shinde camp to repeal the anti-defection statute are getting closer to giving them their backing. Uddhav Thackeray now faces losing the party’s symbol as a result of this.

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister of Maharashtra, moved on Wednesday night from his official residence, Varsha, to the family’s private residence, Matoshree.