Saudi Arabia opens registration for Hajj jobs

Jun 23, 2022, 07:41 pm IST

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia have opened registration for jobs providing services to Muslim pilgrims during the Hajj pilgrimage season. Only Saudi Arabian nationals are eligible to apply.

Applicants  must hold required qualifications and experience. They must be at least 24 years old. The applicants are also required to be physically and health eligible and pass an interview. Priority is given to those having experience in such seasonal works.

Applicants for driving jobs should hold a transport licence. Some jobs, require having a good command of one such languages as the Persian, Uzbek, Chinese, Urdu and Turkish.

