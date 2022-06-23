Women’s T20I: India to face Sri Lanka today: Possible playing XI

Colombo: In cricket, Indian women’s team will face Sri Lankan eves at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium today. The Indian eves last played a T20I game earlier this year against New Zealand. India lost that match by 18 runs. Team India will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. Smriti Mandhana is the vice captain of the team.

Probable Playing XI:

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad