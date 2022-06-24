Assam floods: Situation dire as 107 people died, 45 lakh people affected.

Assam’s flood situation remained grim as seven new people, two of them were children, died in the previous day. The state has been wrecked by the flood, which has resulted in 107 deaths overall, including 17 fatal landslides.

The seven new deaths include two from the newly created districts of Bajali and Tamulpur, one each from Dhubri, Cachar, and Barpeta, and two from Cachar. There are still flood waters enveloping 4,536 villages in total. With over 10.32 lakh affected, Barpeta is the worst-hit district, followed by Nagaon with over 5.03 lakh displaced people.

The number of people affected by flooding dropped to 45.34 lakh across 30 districts of the state, indicating a minor improvement in the situation. In 759 relief camps created by the respective district administrations all through the 30 affected districts, 2.84 lakh people are currently seeking shelter. At the districts of Dhubri, Sivasagar, and Nagaon, the Brahmaputra, Disang, and Kopili are flowing above the danger level mark.

In the meanwhile, Integrated Child Development Services said, children are required to participate in preschool activities in the relief camp, according to news agency ANI.