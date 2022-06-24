Gulf country to ban single-use plastic bags from this date

Doha: Qatar government has decided to ban the use of single-use plastic bags in the country. The ban will come into force from November 15. The Ministry of Municipality announced this.

As per the government order, institutions, companies, and shopping centers are prohibited from using single-use plastic bags in packaging, presenting, circulating, carrying, or transporting products and merchandise of all kinds from November 15. They must replace single-use plastic bags with multi-use plastic bags, biodegradable bags, bags made of paper or ‘woven’ cloth and other biodegradable materials, which conforms to the approved standard specifications. Multi-use plastic bags must be printed with a symbol indicating that they are degradable, reusable or recyclable.

Single-use plastic bags are bags made of plastic, from plastic flakes or fabric, with a thickness of less than 40 microns and used once as packaging material, before being dumped or recycled. Multiple-use plastic bags are made of plastic, from flakes or plastic fabric, with thicknesses between 40 and 60 microns, and are intended to be used several times, as packaging material.