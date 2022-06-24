Indian Railways announces additional stoppage to a train at this station

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone has decided to provide an additional halt to a train. The decision was taken considering the convenience of passengers.

The North-Western Railway has decided to give an additional halt to the Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner Express train at the Dhanera station from June 25. The stoppage will be for a few minutes only.

Train No. 12489 Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner Express will stop at Dhanera station in Gujarat at 11:49 pm and depart at 11:50 pm on June 25. Similarly, Train No. 12490 Dadar-Bikaner Express will stop at Dhanera station at 2:51 am and depart at 2:51 am starting from June 26. This train is being given an additional stoppage in both directions for six months, which will be extended after review.