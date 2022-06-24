Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha reviews Amarnath Yatra security arrangements and preparations

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for Amarnath Yatra on Thursday at Unified Command Meeting in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary and senior security officers from the Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, CRPF, BSF, and others.

The officers apprised the Lieutenant Governor about the overall security situation while discussions were held on various arrangements related to Amarnath Yatra. Detailed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting, langar management, sanitation, lodging, and disaster management were reviewed by the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the detailed plans for all basic necessities including the security arrangements that have been put in place by Jammu and Kashmir police in tandem with Army and Central Armed Police Forces for all the Yatris and the service providers. He also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and other departments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the annual yatra, which will start on June 30 this year.

‘The government is committed to providing the best facilities for Yatris. The improvements have been made in the arrangements as compared to the previous years. All necessary facilities including traffic management, health, communication, and water sanitation are in place’, Sinha said in an official statement. ‘We are aware of the high altitude-related issues and an adequate number of oxygen cylinders, medical beds, emergency responders, doctors, and nursing staff has been deployed to deal with any emergency situation’, Lt Governor added.

CEO, Amarnath Shrine Board also briefed the meeting about services to facilitate the Yatris and do’s and don’ts for Yatris during the holy pilgrimage. Notably, this year, the pilgrims can also avail of helicopter service directly from Srinagar for the yatra. About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage to the cave shrine located in the upper reaches of south Kashmir. While online registration has already begun, the pilgrimage is scheduled to be held for 43 days between June 30 and August 11. The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas.