Khaby Lame: who is he? The most popular TikTok star and all you need to know

Khaby Lame, a social media influencer, just surpassed the record of 142.8 million followers on TikTok and ascended to the position of most followed user.

He overtook creator Charli D’Amelio, who has 142.3 million followers as of the new milestone, to reach it.

He is well-known for his TikTok videos in which he gently mocks the overly complex life hacks that the majority of influencers promote.

The social media star from Senegal has an Italian base of operations. Here is all the information you require regarding the 22-year-old social media influencer.

? born on March 9th, 2000 in Senegal

? After a year of his birth, his family in Chivasso, Italy, relocated to a public housing complex.

? Prior to March 2020, Lame was employed as a CNC machine operator at a plant close to Turin.

? After being fired from his position, Lame started posting on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic.

? Hugo Boss and Lame agreed on a multi-year partnership in January 2022.

? Lame practises Islam.

? He currently resides in Milan as an expat with his agent.

? He is a Senegalese citizen and does not hold Italian citizenship

? Lame is 6 feet 1 inch tall, or 1.85 metres

? His real name is Khabane

? According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Lame could be charging anywhere between $98,561 and $147,842 per TikTok post