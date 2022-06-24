Launched Dedicated Police help desk for Transgender community in Lucknow

On Thursday, the Qaiserbagh police station under the Lucknow Police Commissionerate inaugurated a special police help desk for transgender people. After opening the help desk, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Somen Barma, stated that the help center’s goal is to assist the community’s transgender people.

‘The aim is to provide them a safe environment where they can share their problems and seek assistance,’ he told news agency PTI. According to the DCP, such efforts will improve policing’s inclusivity by addressing problems that affect every member of society.

The help desk, which is available 24/7, has been assigned to a Sub-Inspector. For transgender people to voice their complaints, two helplines with the numbers 9454403857 and 7839861094 have also been created.