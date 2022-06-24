DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAirlinesInternational

Military cargo plane crash lands, catches fire in Russia; 3 killed

Jun 24, 2022, 09:36 am IST

 

Moscow: An Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane crashed and caught fire while landing near Russia’s western city of Ryazan on Friday, killing three of the nine people on board, the Interfax news agency said. Six were injured, Interfax added in the report, which cited an unidentified source.

Separately, it quoted Russia’s defence ministry as saying the plane had suffered an engine malfunction while on a training flight. The ministry gave no details of crew deaths. More details are awaited.

