No textbooks for pupils due to flawed policies, global inflation in Pakistan

The academic activities in Pakistan are at danger of being disrupted by a serious paper crisis. According to Pakistan’s paper associations, it is unlikely that students would receive their books for the beginning of the academic year, which starts in August. Global inflation, poor government policies in Pakistan, and the monopoly of the regional paper industries all led to the crisis.

The alarm was raised by the Pakistan Association of Printing Graphic Art Industry (PAPGAI), the All Pakistan Paper Merchant Association, various organisations connected to the paper industry, and the nation’s top economist, Qaiser Bengali. According to a local Pakistani media outlet, publishers are unable to set the price of books because of the rising cost of paper. ‘Due to this, textbook boards of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not be able to print textbooks,’ it reported.

Ayaz Amir, a Pakistani journalist, questioned the “incompetent and failed rulers” of his nation. He highlighted that Pakistan is caught in a loop of obtaining money to repay prior loans. He noted: ‘We have seen the rules of Ayub Khan (Former President of Pakistan), Yahiya Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. We have seen the governments of dictators and they all had one thing in common, take loans to solve the problems and then take more loans to pay back the previous loan.’