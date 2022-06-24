On Gautam Adani’s birthday, Adani family donates Rs 60,000 crore to charity.

The Adani family donated Rs 60,000 to charity on June 23 in honour of Gautam Adani’s 60th birthday and his father Shantilal Adani’s 100th birthday. The Adani Foundation will handle the administration of the donation, which will support initiatives in the fields of healthcare, education, and skill development. When announcing the donation on Twitter, Gautam Adani stated that it will help ‘build an equitable, future-ready India.’

The initiatives for healthcare, education, and skill development, according to Gautam Adani, should be viewed holistically since they all work together to create an India that is fair and prepared for the future. ‘Our experience in large project planning and execution and the learnings from the work done by the Adani Foundation will help us uniquely accelerate these programs,’ he added.

‘This contribution from the Adani Family intends to draw upon some of the brightest minds that have a passion to make a difference in the Adani Foundation’s journey to do more towards fulfilling our ‘Growth with Goodness’ philosophy,’he stated.

The founder and chairman of Wipro Limited, Azim Premji, reacted to the news by saying that, ‘Gautam Adani and his family’s commitment towards philanthropy should set an example that we can all try to live Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of ‘trusteeship’ at the peak of our business success. We need not wait for our sunset years.’