Public can now access Patna’s version of Marine Drive.

Today at 4 PM, Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, will open the Ganga Path expressway in Patna. The 6.5 km long path from Digha to Patna Medical College and Hospital is known as Patna’s ‘Marine Drive’ (PMCH), on top of a dam that is 13 metres high, the road.

The Ganga Path project, which also includes a 21km expressway from Digha to Didarganj, includes a sequence of phases, the first of which is the 6.5km section. The total project cost is estimated to be around Rs 3160 crore.

After the government approved a plan to construct a ‘Marine Drive’ in Patna in 2011, the city’s chief minister, Nitish Kumar, laid the foundation there in 2013.