Realme launches new smartwatch in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched its new smartwatch named Realme TechLife Watch R100 in India. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,499. It will go on sale from June 28, 12pm (noon) onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels in Black and Grey colours.

Realme TechLife Watch R100 sports a 1.32-inch round display with a 360×360 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It comes with support for over 100 watch faces, aluminium bezel, and silicone straps. It supports more than 100+ sports modes.

The smartwatch is equipped with several health-related features. It include all-day heart rate monitoring via PPG optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, stress monitoring by assessing heart rate variability (HRV), sleep monitoring, water drinking reminder and female health tracking.

It supports calls, SMS, and third party app text notifications. Other features include music and camera control along with dial pad, event reminder, find phone, breath training, alarm, stopwatch, timer and weather forecast. The new smartwatch packs a 380 mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver a run time of up to 7 days.