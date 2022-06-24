Samsung launches Samsung Galaxy F13 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: South Korean technology giant, Samsung launched its latest F-series smartphone named ‘Samsung Galaxy F13’ in India. The new handset will be available for purchase colours from June 29 on online and at select retail stores. It will be available in waterfall blue, sunrise copper and nightsky green colours. The 4GB+64 GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999 and 4GB+128GB variant costs Rs 12,999 .

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone offers an 8MP front camera.

Galaxy F13 comes with a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging. The new smartphone is powered by Exynos 850 chipset and runs on One UI 4.0 version of Android 12.