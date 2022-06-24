Senators call for a U.S. investigation into the murder of Al Jazeera journalist.

24 senators from the United States called on President Joe Biden on Thursday to ensure that the United States is directly involved in the investigation into the death of an Al Jazeera journalist who was covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank last month. The journalist was killed.

The congressmen, all Democrats, along with two independents, demanded “a full and transparent investigation under U.S. auspices” into the May 11 shooting death of Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin.

Officials from Israel and Palestine have traded accusations over the event, which has heightened tensions.

In a letter to Biden, who is scheduled to visit Israel in July, the lawmakers, under the leadership of Senator Chris Van Hollen, stated that it is ‘obvious that neither of the parties on the ground trust the other to undertake a credible and independent investigation.’

We believe that the United States must be directly involved in order to accomplish that aim.

The United States is not undertaking an official investigation, according to a White House National Security Council spokesperson, who nevertheless urged all sides to exchange information. The spokesperson continued, ‘We expect complete accountability for those accountable.’

Israel conducted a thorough investigation, according to the Israeli embassy, and ‘continues to advocate for an investigation with the United States in an observer capacity.’