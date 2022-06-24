Siddharth Pithani will appear in court for a hearing on bail in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The nation was shocked by the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Many people were also perplexed by the facts Siddharth Pithani, a close friend and flatmate of his, revealed about the sad incident in the days that followed. Investigation officials have questioned him numerous times because he was the first to witness the actor supposedly hanging from the ceiling fan. And he is currently detained in connection with the well-known celebrity death case.

The hearing for Pithani’s most recent bail application is expected to take place today. He has previously submitted multiple bail applications, but the judges have never granted any of them.

Despite the fact that the court has not yet ordered his release from custody, he was given special permission to travel to Hyderabad in July 2021 to attend his wedding. A week after his wedding, he turned himself in to the police.

The revelation was confirmed to ETimes by Taraq Sayyed, Pithani’s attorney, who also revealed that the bail hearing is scheduled for this Friday.

Sayyed said to the same outlet last month: ‘We applied for bail in January, but the hearing hasn’t taken place in court yet.’

Officers discovered information from Pithani’s phone and WhatsApp communications that appears to indicate he had ties with drug suppliers, according to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources.

A RTI request for information about the Sushant’s death case was denied by the CBI in April of this year. The CBI said in a statement that the Sushan Singh Rajput case was the subject of an investigation. ‘The investigating process could be hampered by knowledge of the progress. ‘The CBI continued, ‘The requested information cannot be supplied.’