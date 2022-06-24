UAE authority issues new warning for smartphone users

Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) in the UAE issued an advisory for Apple iPhone users. TDRA warned UAE residents to be cautious of scam messages. TDRA shared a video on its social media handle.

In the video, a man can be seen receiving a message on his iMessenger app telling him he has won a large prize. The man then opens a link that gives him the chance to “win” up to $100,000 if he deposits $5,000. He clicks a button to do so, which drains his bank account.

‘There is a new trend of receiving iMessages on iPhones with an iOS system. TDRA calls on customers to beware of such phishing and fraudulent messages’, says an official message at the end of the video.