Varun Gandhi says, ‘If Agniveers not entitled to pension, ready to give up mine’

On Friday, BJP MP Varun Gandhi fired a new attack on the Central government in response to the government’s new ‘Agnipath’ scheme for hiring armed defence personnel on a contract basis. Gandhi questioned the government’s plan for not include pension plans for Agniveers.

The BJP MP posted on his official Twitter account, ‘Agniveers, who would serve for a short term, have no right to receive pension, then why this ‘convenience’ has been given to the public representatives? If people who are protecting the country are not entitled to receive pension, then I am ready to forego pension. Can we MLAs and MPs give up our pensions to make sure that Avengers will receive theirs?’

A new short-term recruitment plan for Indian youth to join the armed forces was unveiled by the Center on June 14. The Agnipath program allows children between the ages of 17.5 and 21 to be accepted as ‘agniveers’ for a four-year period into any of the three services. Each time a batch is released from service, 25% of the Agniveers are chosen to join the permanent cadre of the armed services while the other 75% are released with no gratuity or pension benefits.

The new plan led to massive protests around the nation during which public, private, and railway properties were vandalized, set fire, or attacked in different regions of the nation. As a one-time waiver, the government raised the maximum age from 21 to 23. The Agnipath project will not be abandoned, the military command had declared, adding that anyone who took part in violent protests would not be recruited.