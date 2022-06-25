22-year-old Khaby Lame becomes most-followed TikToker in the world

Social media star Khaby Lame is now the most followed creator on TikTok. The 22-year-old broke a record by gaining 142.8 million followers, surpassing Charli D’ Amelio, 18, who had 142.3 million followers at the time.

Lame usually made videos by reacting to ludicrous life-hacks and then showing an even easier and more sensible hack. Khaby is one of the world’s most popular Tik Tok makers with millions of likes on each video because of his poker-straight body language, signature hand wave, and expressive facial expressions. Carlos Sainz, Naomi, Ed Sheeran and Kylian Mbappé are just a few of the famous people and athletes who have made appearances in his videos.

Lame said he was ‘passionate about entertaining people and making them laugh’ in an official statement shared in 2021. He said, ‘I am passionate about entertaining and making people laugh since childhood, and I am thankful to TikTok for offering me a global stage to share my passion with the rest of the world. I will continue to work towards my dreams, knowing I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on. Thank you and I love you all!’.

Also Read: Producer Bhushan Kumar gifts Kartik Aaryan India’s 1st McLaren GT worth 3.73 crore

Khaby Lame started creating Tiktok videos after losing his job owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022. He shared his debut video in March 2020. Additionally, he has 78.3 million Instagram fans.