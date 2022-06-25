Archery World Cup: India’s Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam enter final

Paris: In archery, India’s Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam entered the compound mixed team final at the World Cup Stage 3 held in Paris. They thus are assured of a medal in the event.

They defeated Estonia’s Robin Jaatma and Lisell Jaatma by ‘156-151’ in semi-final. The Indian duo will face fifth seed France in the final.

On Thursday, the Indian team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur entered final of recurve women’s team event. They beat Ukraine, Britain and Turkey en route the summit clash. They will be against Chinese Taipei in the final.