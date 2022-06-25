DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Archery World Cup: India’s Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam enter final

Jun 25, 2022, 07:45 pm IST

Paris: In archery, India’s Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam entered the compound mixed team final at the World Cup Stage 3 held  in Paris. They thus are assured of a medal in the event.

They defeated Estonia’s Robin Jaatma and Lisell Jaatma by ‘156-151’ in  semi-final. The Indian duo will face fifth seed France in the final.

On Thursday, the Indian team of  Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur  entered  final of recurve women’s team event.  They beat Ukraine, Britain and Turkey en route the summit clash. They will be against Chinese Taipei in the final.

