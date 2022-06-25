Assam floods; Ten more people died in past 24 hours, situation dire in Silchar.

The devastating floods in Assam took the lives of 117 people in total, including four children. According to official sources, 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts of Assam have been affected by the flooding, and Silchar town in the Cachar district has been under water for five days in a row.

Cachar and Morigaon reported one death each, while Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj, and Udalguri districts each reported two deaths. According to the report of the Assam State Management Disaster Authority, the deluge has affected 45.34 lakh people on Thursday across 30 districts (ASDMA). As water levels in most of the rivers fell, the state’s flood situation slightly improved.

In order to map the depth of the flooding and provide materials and supplies to inaccessible places, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has sent two drones to the badly affected Silchar town of the Cachar district. A unit of the Army from Dimapur in Nagaland and eight NDRF teams from Itanagar and Bhubaneswar have all been stationed in Silchar.

As various areas under Assam’s Nagaon district continue to be under water, people seek refuge on embankments and highways.