CBI opens investigations into allegations of corruption, irregularities in several Lakshadweep admin depts

Along with the vigilance officials of the Lakshadweep administration, a 25-member CBI team led by a DIG-rank officer is conducting joint surprise checks for alleged corruption and irregularities in the various Lakshadweep administration departments.

Lakshadweep Co-operative Marketing Federation (LCMF), the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Public Works, the Khadi Board and Co-operative Society, and the Department of Animal Husbandry are among the departments.

The CBI is looking into allegations against NCP leader Mohd Faizal, a Lakshadweep-based MP, and his nephew Abdul Razzaq. SRT General Merchants Importers and Exporters, Colombo, Sri Lanka, is represented by Razzak.

Fish were procured from local fishermen through LCMF and sold to the Colombo-based company to facilitate the export. However, the business failed to pay LCMF, which led to a large loss of revenue.