Eknath Shinde’s stronghold Thane receives prohibition order due to threats of violence in Maharashtra crisis

Prohibitory orders have been issued in Thane, the stronghold of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, due to rising political unrest in Maharashtra. The order is valid till June 30. Sticks, weapons, burning objects, carrying any form of weapon, explosives, and playing loud music or slogans through speakers are all strictly prohibited.

According to the ruling, a 24-hour prohibitory order has been issued by the district collector and district magistrate until June 30 in order to maintain the status quo of law and order in Thane. Shiv Sena supporters raised slogans against rebel MLA Eknath Shinde on Friday and threw eggs and black ink at his poster in Nasik.

In Maharashtra, a similar scenario has happened in the past. On Thursday, the term ‘traitor’ was scribbled on a poster of rebel MLA Sada Sarvankar, who was camping out in Guwahati with rebel party head Eknath Shinde at the time.