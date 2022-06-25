Including Ganga Path, Bihar CM inaugurates three significant road projects.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, inaugurated 3 main road infrastructure projects on Friday to help people avoid congested highways when travelling to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The long-awaited Mithapur railway over bridge was also opened, as was Atal Path Phase-2, which connects vehicular traffic on R-block-Digha Atal Path with JP Setu on the Ganga and Ganga Path.

The four-lane, 20.50-kilometre Ganga Path project’s Digha-PMCH section, measuring 7.40 kilometres, has been made open to traffic. By using this, people from North Bihar and Southern Patna can commute to PMCH from the crossroads in Digha using JP Setu, Atal Path, and AIIMS Digha Elevated Road. At 5.6 kilometres from the starting point, the four-lane Ganga Driveway also includes an exit to Ashok Rajpath, which is close to the AN Sinha Institute.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that the state government was committed to significantly improving road accessibility all through the entire state.