Chandipur: The Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully flight-tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from a ship. The test-firing was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

The VL-SRSAM is a ship-borne weapon system. It is meant for destroying various aerial threats at close ranges, including sea-skimming targets.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 194 trains: Here is the full list

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Navy on the success of the mission. ‘Congratulations to DRDO, Indian Navy & the industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha. This success will further enhance the defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against the aerial threats’, he tweeted.