Know how to change Google Pay UPI Pin

Mumbai: Google Pay is one of the most popular UPI-based payment system in India. Google launched a UPI-based payment system called ‘Tez’ in 2017. It was the first UPI-based payment system. It was renamed into ‘Google Pay’ on August 28, 2018.

Google Pay allows customers to Self-transfer, balance check, payment by QR code scanning and allows to make all forms of online payments.

Also Read: ASUS Republic of Gamers launches new 2-in-1 gaming tablet in India: Details

Every Google Pay transaction is protected with a UPI pin. To allow bank transactions, user must input a four-digit code whenever he/she use Google Pay. While creating a GPay account the customer has to provide a UPI Pin. Google Pay allows its users to update and change the UPI Pin.

Here is the step by step guide:

Launch the Google Pay app and touch on your display photo in the upper-right corner.

Select the bank account to which you wish to make changes by tapping on the bank account option.

Once you’ve chosen a bank account, look for the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the screen; click it to reveal a drop-down menu.

Choose ‘Change UPI PIN’ from the drop-down menu.

Now, enter your old UPI PIN twice, followed by the new one.

Once completed, you are ready to leave.

If you enter the wrong UPI PIN more than three times, you must wait 24 hours before the UPI PIN can be reset.

If you want to modify your UPI ID, you can do so by following these steps:

Tap on your display picture in the Google Pay app.

Tap on payment methods, followed by the bank account whose UPI ID you want to modify.

To alter the UPI ID, tap on ‘+’ and then on the UPI ID.