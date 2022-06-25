Pre-arrest bail for Dawood’s aide Bhati denied by Bombay High Court.

Riyaz Ahmed Bhati, a suspected gangster and alleged Dawood Ibrahim aide, was rejected anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court. Riyaz was arrested by Versova Police Station last year after he allegedly coerced his wife into having sex with other men and then recorded the entire incident in order to blackmail and extort money from those involved.

Bhati was prima facie involved in these actions, and Justice Bharti Dangre noted that his custodial interrogation was needed for this because he had not cooperated with the investigative agency and had not followed the conditions put on him while he was granted to ad-interim bail.

According to the complaint, Bhati had called a man in the hotel for sexual pleasure and filmed the act with his wife. The FIR in this case was filed at the Versova Police station. After that, he made a demand and threatened to go viral if it wasn’t met.

Bhati was represented by lawyers Aniket Nikam and Vivek Arote, who argued that all of them were involved in the act and that there was no evidence of blackmail. However, if the complainant continued, Bhati agreed to pay the amount of Rs 10.85 lakh to the complainant.