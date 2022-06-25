Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ trailer unveils: Here’s how netizens react

Trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Shamshera’ was unveiled on Friday on YouTube. The film will be released in theatres on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The three-minute trailer opens with the voiceover: ‘This is the story of the one who said enslavement is a curse and freedom is not handed to you. You have to win it. This is the story of Shamshera’.

As soon as the trailer was released netizens quickly shared their enthusiasm and opinions on Twitter. While some people wholeheartedly supported Ranbir as the ideal option for the title character of Shamshera, others expressed doubt about the trailer’s editing and noted that it gave away too much information.

Taran Adarsh, film critic and industry expert, remarked, ‘Ranbir Kapoor vs Sanjay Dutt: ‘Shamshera’ trailer if sensational… This one is meant for the big screens only…. Ranbir Kapoor is back with a bang with Shamshera…’

RANBIR VS SANJAY DUTT: 'SHAMSHERA' TRAILER IS SENSATIONAL… This one is meant for the BIG SCREENS only… #RanbirKapoor is back with a bang with #Shamshera… #ShamsheraTrailer:pic.twitter.com/T3zswHX067 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor’s protracted acting absence will come to an end with Shamshera, making it an exceptional. In addition, Kapoor will appear in the Ayan Mukerji-directed film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Ranbir was last seen in the 2018 biopic Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and based on the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir Kapoor in this role will be treat to watch <3#ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/DAEybVGhhB — ??????? (@LaghbhagFine) June 24, 2022

He's showing insane level of range as an actor in just 3 min of trailer Comedy, intensity,action, dance , romance everything with perfection What a guy!!! #ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/cmNZxHCu3M — RK (@kabiraRK) June 24, 2022

My favourite star is going to break all Indian box office records.#ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/ya82LaBPqE — Pronoy Ghosh (@PronoyGhos) June 24, 2022

Bhangaar trailer editing kiya shamshera me , teaser me goosebumps aaye they they went from serious tone in teaser to light mood typical film in trailer #ShamsheraTrailer — Arib (@los_pollosss) June 24, 2022